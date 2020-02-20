Our view: Despite defeat it still looks like Tottenham signed two gems

Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig.

Jose Mourinho's injury riddled side were fortunate the scoreline was not higher, with good goalkeeping from Hugo Lloris keeping the tie alive.

If there was one bigger picture reason for Tottenham to be positive about the disappointing performance then it was the showings of summer signings Giovani Lo Celso and towards the end Tanguy Ndombele.

The problem for Tottenham all season long has been getting the two in the same starting line up.

It is a failure on the club and player's part that they were both not selected to start this match, the biggest game of Tottenham's season.

Ndombele was on the bench and came on with Leipzig 1-0 up, being brought on in the 64th minute.

When he came on, Tottenham improved, and Leipzig struggled to manipulate the Spurs midfield and defence in the same way they did previously.

Ndombele had 29 touches in 26 minutes on the pitch. Dele Alli by comparison managed only 28 in 64 minutes.

Even right to the end, Ndombele was trying to drive Spurs forward and win the ball back.

Giovani Lo Celso meanwhile played all 90 minutes and is growing into his role in the team.

He created three chances, the highest of any player on the pitch. Defensively he was one of only three Spurs players to make two or more interceptions.

By product of their lack of time together, Lo Celso and Ndombele have been unable to strike up an effective partnership yet.

Their individual performances show qualities that suggest they could really work.

Tottenham need to make it their priority to find out just how good they can be together.