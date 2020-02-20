Quick links

Olympiacos boss Martins singles out the Arsenal player who he's concerned about facing

Pedro Martins the head coach
Arsenal are set to take on Olympiacos in the Europa League later this evening, and Pedro Martins knows the danger of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins has admitted to the London Evening Standard that he is concerned about the threat that Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang could post to his side.

Arsenal are set to take on Olympiacos in the Europa League later this evening, with Mikel Arteta’s side the favourites to progress.

Indeed Martins knows that Arsenal will pose a danger, and name-dropped Aubameyang as a player who his side will have to keep a very close eye on.

“Arsenal is a big club, a big team, with quality players. They’ve a new coach with a different idea of the previous one, but it is Arsenal,” Martins said.

 

“Now under Mikel Arteta they’ve more possession with the ball. They can cause difficulties with players like [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang.

“Maybe we are not the club that everybody think has much chance to win, but I promise we are here to fight.”

It remains to be seen whether Arteta will play Aubameyang this evening, as Arsenal have tended to rotate in the Europa League so far.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 02, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Arteta may view winning the competition as his side’s best route into the Champions League next season though, so it will be interesting to see how strong a line-up he names this evening.

Aubameyang has notched two goals in his four Europa League appearances for the Gunners so far this season, as well as 15 goals in 24 Premier League games.

Olympiacos have already proven that they can be a threat against Premier League opposition this term, as they gave Tottenham Hotspur a tough test in the Champions League group stage.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

