Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

RCD Espanyol

UEFA Europa League

Premier League

La Liga

Nuno names one player who definitely won't play for Wolves against Espanyol

Danny Owen
Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts as he walks off the pitch after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League takes on La Liga tonight as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Espanyol in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Ruben Vinagre of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League Play-Off match between Torino and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium on August 22, 2019 in...

Wolverhampton Wanderers have just the one casualty ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash with Espanyol with Nuno Espirito Santo confirming that only Ruben Vinagre will miss the first leg, speaking to the Birmingham Mail.

An ambitious, improving outfit are playing in continental competition for the first time since 1980/81 and, should they defeat a struggling La Liga club over two games, Wolves will feel they have an excellent chance of reaching the last four at least.

In a refreshing chance of pace, Nuno has given the Europa League the respect it deserves this season with Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Ruben Neves and co regular starters on a Thursday evening.

 

And, with Wolves already all-but safe from a relegation battle, they are expected to go full strength as they welcome Espanyol to Molineux with speedy left-back Vinagre the only player rendered unavailable.

“Everybody OK – the exception is Ruben Vinagre who is out but he is very close to joining up (with the first-team squad) again,” said the former Porto and Valencia boss.

“We’ve kept the right balance with a lot of dedication, no days off, the players have had a lot of travelling, a lot of working but they have always embraced the challenge.

Ruben Vinagre of Wolverhampton Wanderers goes down injured during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on January 15,...

“I think we have been able to dealt well with both competitions at the same time.”

Vinagre played the full 90 in three of Wolves’ six Europa League group-stage matches and his absence means Jonny Castro Otto, a more reliable defender albeit without the same swashbucking style, is likely to fill in.

But, in what should be a major boost to Wolves’ prospects, Espanyol are gearing up for an intriguing encounter without their £17 million star striker Raul de Tomas, a man who has scored in all four of his games since joining the Budgerigars from Benfica.

Raul de Tomas of RCD Espanyol celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RCD Mallorca at RCDE Stadium on February 09, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch