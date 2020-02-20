Nuno names one player who definitely won't play for Wolves against Espanyol

Premier League takes on La Liga tonight as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Espanyol in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have just the one casualty ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash with Espanyol with Nuno Espirito Santo confirming that only Ruben Vinagre will miss the first leg, speaking to the Birmingham Mail.

An ambitious, improving outfit are playing in continental competition for the first time since 1980/81 and, should they defeat a struggling La Liga club over two games, Wolves will feel they have an excellent chance of reaching the last four at least.

In a refreshing chance of pace, Nuno has given the Europa League the respect it deserves this season with Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Ruben Neves and co regular starters on a Thursday evening.

And, with Wolves already all-but safe from a relegation battle, they are expected to go full strength as they welcome Espanyol to Molineux with speedy left-back Vinagre the only player rendered unavailable.

“Everybody OK – the exception is Ruben Vinagre who is out but he is very close to joining up (with the first-team squad) again,” said the former Porto and Valencia boss.

“We’ve kept the right balance with a lot of dedication, no days off, the players have had a lot of travelling, a lot of working but they have always embraced the challenge.

“I think we have been able to dealt well with both competitions at the same time.”

Vinagre played the full 90 in three of Wolves’ six Europa League group-stage matches and his absence means Jonny Castro Otto, a more reliable defender albeit without the same swashbucking style, is likely to fill in.

But, in what should be a major boost to Wolves’ prospects, Espanyol are gearing up for an intriguing encounter without their £17 million star striker Raul de Tomas, a man who has scored in all four of his games since joining the Budgerigars from Benfica.