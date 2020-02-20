Newcastle United must send scouts to Ibrox tonight after £25m rumour

Rangers take on Braga at Ibrox in the Europa League this evening.

Rangers are back in action tonight, as they host Braga in the Europa League in what could be a tricky game for Steven Gerrard's side.

Braga have won four of their last five league games, and even won away at Benfica last weekend, showing what a tough side they can be.

Rangers haven't been great of late either, so Gerrard will be hoping to avoid a first leg nightmare tonight – and Newcastle United should take a keen interest in the tie.

They may hold an interest in signing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, but it's Braga winger Ricardo Horta that Newcastle should be scouting at Ibrox tonight.

Portuguese newspaper Publico recently reported that Newcastle had made a €12million (£10million) bid for Horta in January, some way short of the €30million (£25million) demands.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Newcastle return for Horta this summer, and seeing him in action at Ibrox could be a great opportunity to see him in testing conditions.

Horta will be playing in front of a raucous Ibrox squad and in tricky weather, and seeing him against a British side may just add to the scouting process, giving Newcastle a glimpse of how he could cope in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old winger has starred this season with 17 goals and six assists, but tonight's game just potentially gives Newcastle the chance to see him in a high-pressure situation – certainly more so than group stage games against Wolves.

Having been interested in January, Newcastle are surely still looking at Horta, and knowing he's in Britain tonight should tempt the Magpies to have a look and see whether they see anything that persuades them to meet that £25million asking price.