Mourinho names three Spurs players who were shattered at full-time, admits he's worried

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is in no position to rotate his squad in the coming weeks, as the big games come thick and fast.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso were all shattered at full-time last night.

Tottenham’s players are being forced to take on a high work-load, due to the injury problems in the squad.

With Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son out injured, Mourinho does not have the luxury of being able to rotate his squad.

The likes of Lo Celso, Bergwijn and Moura are being forced to start every game for Tottenham currently, due to the lack of cover Mourinho has for them.

And the Portuguese boss admits that some of his team were shattered after their 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League last night.

"You can say we had luck in some moments, but a great goalkeeper made two magnificent saves,” Mourinho said.

"I'm not worried with the 1-0 - we can go there and win. What worries me is that these are our players for the next however many matches.

"Moura was absolutely dead, Bergwijn was absolutely dead, Lo Celso was absolutely dead.

"We are really in trouble. If it was just this game I'd say no problem but we have FA Cup and Premier League games.”

Bergwijn and Moura were used up-front by Spurs towards the end of their game against Leipzig last night, and it could be that they continue to be used in tandem as strikers in the coming weeks.

Tottenham are desperately trying to find a solution, as Son and Kane’s injuries have severely limited their attack.

Spurs were unable to find a way to score past Leipzig last night, and their lack of a striker was very evident.

Mourinho’s men are next in action against Chelsea on Saturday, when Tottenham will have to hope that their players have fully recovered.