Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Mourinho names three Spurs players who were shattered at full-time, admits he's worried

John Verrall
Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur and lkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is in no position to rotate his squad in the coming weeks, as the big games come thick and fast.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso were all shattered at full-time last night.

Tottenham’s players are being forced to take on a high work-load, due to the injury problems in the squad.

With Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son out injured, Mourinho does not have the luxury of being able to rotate his squad.

The likes of Lo Celso, Bergwijn and Moura are being forced to start every game for Tottenham currently, due to the lack of cover Mourinho has for them.

 

And the Portuguese boss admits that some of his team were shattered after their 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League last night.

"You can say we had luck in some moments, but a great goalkeeper made two magnificent saves,” Mourinho said.

"I'm not worried with the 1-0 - we can go there and win. What worries me is that these are our players for the next however many matches.

"Moura was absolutely dead, Bergwijn was absolutely dead, Lo Celso was absolutely dead.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur and Marcel Sabitzer of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham...

"We are really in trouble. If it was just this game I'd say no problem but we have FA Cup and Premier League games.”

Bergwijn and Moura were used up-front by Spurs towards the end of their game against Leipzig last night, and it could be that they continue to be used in tandem as strikers in the coming weeks.

Tottenham are desperately trying to find a solution, as Son and Kane’s injuries have severely limited their attack.

Spurs were unable to find a way to score past Leipzig last night, and their lack of a striker was very evident.

Mourinho’s men are next in action against Chelsea on Saturday, when Tottenham will have to hope that their players have fully recovered.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch