Mourinho makes claim about Chelsea's players ahead of Saturday's match

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he thinks Chelsea have an advantage over Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Spurs and Chelsea will meet in a game which could have huge repercussions for both side’s Champions League chances.

Tottenham will leapfrog Chelsea and move into the top four with a victory, but their task of winning at Stamford Bridge will be a tough one.

Mourinho’s side were pushed by RB Leipzig last night in the Champions League, while Chelsea have had a full week off.

Mourinho feels that the Blues squad will now be far fresher than his Tottenham team, and has suggested that he is unimpressed by the fact his side will have to play early on the Saturday.

“The Chelsea players were watching this game on TV, with nice sparkling water, with lemons and biscuits enjoying the game and we play Saturday at 12 o’clock,” Mourinho said.

“Thank you so much for the choice. We cannot even sleep well until 10.30 or 11. We have to wake up at 7.30 for the game.”

If Mourinho had a fully fit squad he may have been able to rotate at Spurs, but he has no such luxury right now.

The likes of Moussa Sissoko, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son are all suffering with serious injuries, which limits Tottenham’s options severely.