Marcelo Bielsa suggests Leeds United teenager is ready for Championship debut

Illan Meslier is the second-choice goalkeeper at Leeds United.





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Illan Meslier will replace Kiko Casilla in the team.

According to TEAMtalk, Casilla is under investigation from the FA for alleged racist remarks towards Jonathan Leko - then on loan at Charlton Athletic from West Bromwich Albion - back in September 2019.

It has been reported that the Spanish goalkeeper will face a verdict soon.

If the former Real Madrid goalkeeper is banned, then Meslier will replace him in the team, says Bielsa.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: "Meslier is the option if Kiko doesn’t play. In this situation or in others. When he plays the direction of him was in the level of our expectations."





Is Illan Meslier ready?

Meslier joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from French club Lorient in the summer of 2019.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper has yet to play in the Championship for the Whites, but he did play for the West Yorkshire outfit in the FA Cup against Arsenal.

The teenager is a very good and promising young player who can be a star in the future.

Meslier must have been desperate for the chance to play for Leeds in the Championship, and if he gets the chance, then he will certainly try his best.



