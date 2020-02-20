Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Marcelo Bielsa suggests Leeds United teenager is ready for Championship debut

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds Manager Marcelo Bielsa watches the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Illan Meslier is the second-choice goalkeeper at Leeds United.

Illan Meslier of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Illan Meslier will replace Kiko Casilla in the team.

According to TEAMtalk, Casilla is under investigation from the FA for alleged racist remarks towards Jonathan Leko - then on loan at Charlton Athletic from West Bromwich Albion - back in September 2019.

It has been reported that the Spanish goalkeeper will face a verdict soon.

 

If the former Real Madrid goalkeeper is banned, then Meslier will replace him in the team, says Bielsa.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: "Meslier is the option if Kiko doesn’t play. In this situation or in others. When he plays the direction of him was in the level of our expectations."

Illan Meslier of Leeds United gestures during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

Is Illan Meslier ready?

Meslier joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from French club Lorient in the summer of 2019.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper has yet to play in the Championship for the Whites, but he did play for the West Yorkshire outfit in the FA Cup against Arsenal.

The teenager is a very good and promising young player who can be a star in the future.

Meslier must have been desperate for the chance to play for Leeds in the Championship, and if he gets the chance, then he will certainly try his best.

Illan Meslier of Leeds United arrives for the the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch