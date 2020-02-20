Marcelo Bielsa says one Leeds United player 'cannot do better'

Mateusz Klich is an important player in Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United team.





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has raved about Mateusz Klich to Leeds Live.

Bielsa has praised the performances of Klich, and he believes that the 29-year-old Poland international midfielder cannot do any better.

The Leeds head coach has also outlined what the former FC Twente player brings to the team on the pitch.

BIelsa told Leeds Live: "Klich is a player with very, very much skills physically. The values of Klich, he cannot do better.

"A player who runs more, more intense movements and makes more movements at maximal speed. His values are linked with how he prepares mentally. This is the fact that makes him run. More hungry he is, the more he runs."





Stats

Klich has made 33 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Poland international midfielder scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 48 league games for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.

Promotion challenge

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 59 points from 33 matches.

The Whites are four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and three points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

The West Yorkshire outfit will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Reading at Elland Road in the Championship.



