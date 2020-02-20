Liverpool youngster praises Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Paul Glatzel says the England international has helped him with his injury recovery.





Liverpool youngster Paul Glatzel has praised Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the way he has helped him recover from an ACL injury this season.

Glatzel told the club's official website that the 26-year-old has had numerous conversations with him, helping him come back stronger from the same injury the England international suffered in 2018.

He said: "I look at the season Ox has had quite a lot because I know he had a tough injury like me. I had a conversation with him a few weeks ago about it and was comparing his rehab with the stage that I'm at, and he said I just need to keep going and focus and trust the physios.

"I'm grateful to all of the physios how they have all helped me so far and I just need to trust them, like Ox said. It was great for me to hear that from Ox and for me to know that if I stick to it I will be back, and I will be back to the form I was hitting before this injury. I can't wait to get back."





Chamberlain has had more than his fair share of problems with injury but will hope that he can have some good luck to aid Liverpool's trophy push, as well as earning a place at Euro 2020.

It's a show of his professionalism and compassion that he is offering help to a promising young player who is going through the same thing, in his teens.

Liverpool appear to have introduced a culture where the senior side seem to take an active interest in the development of the younger players, with James Milner's presence at the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury another example.

With the bid for glory intensifying, Oxlade-Chamberlain deserves some good luck. He has had untimely injuries in international tournament years before, most recently in 2018.



