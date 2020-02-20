Report: Liverpool view £25m summer target as merely a back-up option

Liverpool continue to be linked with Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir but the Premier League leaders already have a world-class number one.

Liverpool are unlikely to pay the £25 million Trabzonspor want for Ugurcan Cakir this summer, according to Turkish Football, as they only see the Turkish international as a back-up option.

Even in defeat, Alisson Becker reminded the watching world why many consider him to be the best shot-stopper on the planet right now.

The Brazil number one might have conceded a fourth-minute winner to Saul Niguez during Tuesday’s Champions League loss away to Atletico Madrid but, without him, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds would have had to climb Mount Everest in the return leg at Anfield.

Thanks to a sprawling save from Alvaro Morata, Liverpool are merely facing Kilimanjaro instead.

The Merseyside giants have no need for a new first-choice goalkeeper then. But with Adrian now 33 years of age and linked with an emotional return to Real Betis by Estadio Deportivo, Liverpool could soon be in the market for the Spaniard’s replacement.

Cakir is ten years Adrian’s senior and one of Europe’s hottest goalkeeping talents. But, according to Turkish Football, a £25 million fee is likely to be a little rich for Liverpool, given that the Turk would be set for a bench-warming role at Anfield.

Everton and Tottenham are interested too, the report adds.

And with Jordan Pickford and Hugo Lloris allowing mistakes to creep into their game of late, Cakir would stand a much greater chance of regular Premier League football with a move to Goodison Park or North London.