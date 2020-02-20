Quick links

Report: Liverpool view £25m summer target as merely a back-up option

Liverpool continue to be linked with Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir but the Premier League leaders already have a world-class number one.

goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir of Tranzonspor during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig football match between Besiktas JK and Trabzonspor AS on December 16, 2018 at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul,...

Liverpool are unlikely to pay the £25 million Trabzonspor want for Ugurcan Cakir this summer, according to Turkish Football, as they only see the Turkish international as a back-up option.

Even in defeat, Alisson Becker reminded the watching world why many consider him to be the best shot-stopper on the planet right now.

The Brazil number one might have conceded a fourth-minute winner to Saul Niguez during Tuesday’s Champions League loss away to Atletico Madrid but, without him, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds would have had to climb Mount Everest in the return leg at Anfield.

 

Thanks to a sprawling save from Alvaro Morata, Liverpool are merely facing Kilimanjaro instead.

The Merseyside giants have no need for a new first-choice goalkeeper then. But with Adrian now 33 years of age and linked with an emotional return to Real Betis by Estadio Deportivo, Liverpool could soon be in the market for the Spaniard’s replacement.

Ugurcan Cakir (1) of Trabzonspor in action during Turkish Super Lig week 3 match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Ulker Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Cakir is ten years Adrian’s senior and one of Europe’s hottest goalkeeping talents. But, according to Turkish Football, a £25 million fee is likely to be a little rich for Liverpool, given that the Turk would be set for a bench-warming role at Anfield.

Everton and Tottenham are interested too, the report adds.

And with Jordan Pickford and Hugo Lloris allowing mistakes to creep into their game of late, Cakir would stand a much greater chance of regular Premier League football with a move to Goodison Park or North London.

Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is seen during the friendly under-21 football match between France and Turkey at the Robert Diochon stadium in the northwestern city of Le Petit-Quevilly,...

