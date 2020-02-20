Quick links

Liverpool reportedly hold advantage over Bayern for £33m star Dietmar Hamann admires

Danny Owen
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dietmar Hamann looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.
Dietmar Hamann is a big fan of Werder Bremen's Bundesliga star Milot Rashica - so are his old Premier League employers Liverpool.

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the DFB Cup semi final match between Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Weserstadion on April...

Liverpool are unlikely to face competition from Bayern Munich for Milot Rashica with BILD reporting that his £33 million release clause does not apply to clubs in the Bundesliga.

The last thing those poor Werder Bremen fans needed right now was to see their jet-heeled talisman linked with some of the continent’s biggest clubs.

Kosovan international Rashica has been a shining light in a dark, dark season for the 2004 Bundesliga champions and their hopes of avoiding the drop rest squarely on the former Vitesse Arnhem flyer’s sloping shoulders.

 

Even if Bremen do pull off a Houdine-esque act of escapology, it seems very unlikely that the ten-goal forward will still be plying his trade in the iconic green shirt by the time 2020/21 kicks off.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Rashica, according to BILD, with the 23-year-old the kind of rough diamond who a Champions League winning coach can transform into a polished gem at Anfield a la Mo Salah or Sadio Mane.

BILD adds that Rashica’s affordable £33 million release clause only applies to clubs outside of Germany with Bremen doing all they can to stop Bayern raiding their ranks once again.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and SV Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena on December 14, 2019 in Munich,...

In recent times, Miroslav Klose, Tim Borovski, Valerien Ismael, Serge Gnabry and Claudio Pizarro made the move from Bremen to Bavaria.

Former Liverpool and Bayern hero Dietmar Hamann is a big fan of Rashica, encouraging the reigning Bundesliga champions to consider this Alexis Sanchez-esque speed machine as a cheap alternative to Leroy Sane (BILD).

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen with Yuya Osako of SV Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and SV Werder Bremen...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

