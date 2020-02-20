Liverpool reportedly hold advantage over Bayern for £33m star Dietmar Hamann admires

Dietmar Hamann is a big fan of Werder Bremen's Bundesliga star Milot Rashica - so are his old Premier League employers Liverpool.

Liverpool are unlikely to face competition from Bayern Munich for Milot Rashica with BILD reporting that his £33 million release clause does not apply to clubs in the Bundesliga.

The last thing those poor Werder Bremen fans needed right now was to see their jet-heeled talisman linked with some of the continent’s biggest clubs.

Kosovan international Rashica has been a shining light in a dark, dark season for the 2004 Bundesliga champions and their hopes of avoiding the drop rest squarely on the former Vitesse Arnhem flyer’s sloping shoulders.

Even if Bremen do pull off a Houdine-esque act of escapology, it seems very unlikely that the ten-goal forward will still be plying his trade in the iconic green shirt by the time 2020/21 kicks off.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Rashica, according to BILD, with the 23-year-old the kind of rough diamond who a Champions League winning coach can transform into a polished gem at Anfield a la Mo Salah or Sadio Mane.

BILD adds that Rashica’s affordable £33 million release clause only applies to clubs outside of Germany with Bremen doing all they can to stop Bayern raiding their ranks once again.

In recent times, Miroslav Klose, Tim Borovski, Valerien Ismael, Serge Gnabry and Claudio Pizarro made the move from Bremen to Bavaria.

Former Liverpool and Bayern hero Dietmar Hamann is a big fan of Rashica, encouraging the reigning Bundesliga champions to consider this Alexis Sanchez-esque speed machine as a cheap alternative to Leroy Sane (BILD).