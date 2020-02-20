Quick links

Liverpool fans think £50m star has given away he'll be joining them

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is thought to be keen to bring Timo Werner to Anfield.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

Liverpool fans think that Timo Werner has just confirmed a summer move to Anfield, after his comments to Via Sport.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the RB Leipzig striker, who has been in impressive form in the Bundesliga this term.

And when asked about Liverpool last night, Werner hardly played down the rumours.

He said: “Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you're linked with that team, it makes me very proud.

 

“I know that Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and to learn much more to get on this level, to play there.”

Liverpool fans are now very optimistic that Werner will be joining them, ahead of all the competition.

And they think that his words are a sign that he will be moving to Anfield in the summer.

Bild claim that Liverpool will have to pay £50 million to sign Werner, which would meet the release clause in his contract at Leipzig.

Werner certainly showed that he can cause damage in the Premier League last night, as he helped Leipzig to victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The German international scored a penalty, with Leipzig winning 1-0 in North London.

Werner now has taken his tally to 26 goals for the season and if he could repeat those figures at Liverpool he would be a wonderful addition.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

