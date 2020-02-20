'Liverpool fans know': Cascarino claims £10m ace 'isn't good enough to be a starter' after CL display

Divock Origi came on as a second-half substitute during Liverpool's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Divock Origi 'isn't really good enough to be a starter for Liverpool' following his Champions League showing against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (19/02/20 at 6:15 am), Cascarino believes the Liverpool fans 'know this anyway', but he doesn't think Origi is seemingly the way forward for them.

With Liverpool trailing at half time in Madrid and Sado Mane on a yellow card, Jurgen Klopp decided to take off his left-sided attacker for Origi.

It was a move that didn't pay off because Diego Simeone's men held their own, but Cascarino made his feelings about Origi pretty clear.

"Liverpool are fine because of the age of their team," Cascarino told TalkSport. "Look at the age of their team. To a man, they are still a great age to be good for a couple of years.

"I did thing one thing stood out against Atletico, and I think Liverpool fans know this anyway, and that's Origi is not really good enough to be a starter at Liverpool. I do think they are going to try and find another forward.

"Liverpool have been quite fortunate with the lack of injuries to their front three. We have just talked about Spurs, Son and Kane. Liverpool's front three have had their injuries but they have been quite short. And they have always come back into the team quite quickly. They haven't had to deal with a long term injury and touchwood it doesn't happen."

Origi moved to Anfield in 2014 when Brendan Rodgers was at the club. The then-teenager had completed a £10 million switch from Lille [Guardian].

Despite being at the club for a number of years now, Origi has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI, and in recent years it has become even more difficult.

SEE ALSO: Guillem Balague delivers Liverpool claim on Twitter

But that hasn't stopped him from playing key roles from the bench for the champions-elect. Last season, he scored a number of vital goals for his side from the winner in the Merseyside derby to scoring in the Champions League final.