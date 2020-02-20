Leipzig boss Nagelsmann shares what shocked him about Spurs fans last night

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in the Champions League yesterday.

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has said that he was surprised by Tottenham Hotspur fans during their Champions League match last night.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Leipzig on the evening, but the home supporters still created a great atmosphere.

Tottenham fans seemed determined to back their side, even in defeat.

And Nagelsmann admits that he was very impressed by the support that the Lilywhites were given.

“It is a great stadium. I knew the fans would be loud, but I didn’t realise they would be that loud,” the Leipzig manager said during his press conference, which was broadcast on MrBeanyman’s Youtube channel.

Even with the backing of their own supporters Tottenham were not able to break down Leipzig though.

Spurs pushed towards the end, but they were ultimately second best against their German opponents.

A penalty from Timo Werner proved the difference between the two sides, but had Leipzig been more clinical the scoreline could have been more heavily weighted in their favour.

Tottenham will now travel to Leipzig for the second-leg on March 10th.