Leipzig boss Nagelsmann shares what shocked him about Spurs fans last night

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in the Champions League yesterday.

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has said that he was surprised by Tottenham Hotspur fans during their Champions League match last night.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Leipzig on the evening, but the home supporters still created a great atmosphere.

Tottenham fans seemed determined to back their side, even in defeat.

 

And Nagelsmann admits that he was very impressed by the support that the Lilywhites were given.

“It is a great stadium. I knew the fans would be loud, but I didn’t realise they would be that loud,” the Leipzig manager said during his press conference, which was broadcast on MrBeanyman’s Youtube channel.

Even with the backing of their own supporters Tottenham were not able to break down Leipzig though.

head coach Julian Nagelsmann of RB Leipzig gestures during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at BayArena on October 5, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany.

Spurs pushed towards the end, but they were ultimately second best against their German opponents.

A penalty from Timo Werner proved the difference between the two sides, but had Leipzig been more clinical the scoreline could have been more heavily weighted in their favour.

Tottenham will now travel to Leipzig for the second-leg on March 10th.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

