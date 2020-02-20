Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers delivers his verdict on Arsene Wenger's new offside rule

The former Arsenal boss came out with a potential solution for the ongoing issues with the offside rule.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers spoke to Leicester Mercury (13:55) in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Manchester City.

The Foxes boss, like most other managers in the Premier League, has had his issues with the use of VAR for offsides since the start of this season.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, now Head of Football Development at FIFA, proposed a change in the offside rule recently which could be implemented next season.

Wenger said: "There is room to change the rule and not say that a part of a player’s nose is offside, so you are offside because you can score with that. Instead, you will not be offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the attacker’s body are in front." (The Guardian)

There is a risk that this change in the rule, should it happen, would complicate things a lot more than it already is and Rodgers has urged the decision-makers to be careful.

He said: "It’s something to discuss. We’re probably sat here with more controversy than we’ve ever had, but the idea was to make it simpler.

"You either need to change the rules or make the tech better. It seems too complicated. We have to be careful we don’t complicate it even more. There will be discussions around it."

It has been confirmed that this ruling will not be passed in time for the European Championships in the summer. If FIFA and other governing bodies are in favour of the rule, the Euros would have been a good competition to try it out at but that will not be the case.

Wenger's new ruling would heavily favour the attacking team and it would potentially give the forwards a yard ahead of the defenders who will be deemed to have been in line with them.

The former Arsenal boss is right to have a look at things concerning the Premier League and the game in general but he might have to tweak his idea a bit more before actually implementing it across the globe.