Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 2 gets hint from creator

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts arrived on Netflix in January 2020 and fans hoping for more could be in luck.

While Netflix are obviously best known for their adult-orientated drama series such as The Witcher, Stranger Things and Narcos, it's always worth remembering that there is much more to the streaming service.

To cater to younger audience members, there is a whole swathe of light-hearted animated series and kids' TV shows to dive into.

One of the latest animated series to make a big splash in the Netflix pond is Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts which arrived on the streaming service in January 2020.

FAMOUS FACE: Money Heist fans hope for more Neymar

What is Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts about?

The 10-episode-long series follows the titular Kipo, a 13-year-old girl who ventures off in search of her father after they're forced to flee from their underground home.

In a strange parallel to The Wizard of Oz, Kipo is joined by a host of companions, Wolf, Mandu, Benson and Dave, on a quest that sees them coming up against all sorts of weird and wonderful foes in the form of 'mutes' (mutant animals).

Will there be a season 2?

At the time of writing, February 20th, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether or not Kipo and co. will return for a second season.

However, in an interview with Collider, the show's creator, Radford Sechrist, hinted that there would be more when he said that "you have to stay tuned!"

Fans certainly want more!

Fans who have seen Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts have certainly wasted no time in calling for season 2.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "I just binge watched ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’ and omg that was ducking fun af to watch. Like I know it only came out last month, but I NEED season 2, like right now."

While another simply commented: "kipo and the age of wonderbeasts season 2 WHEN"

And finally, this fan shared some artwork based on the series while also expressing their wish for a second season.

Okay

More people need to watch Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

There is so much charm and creativity in this series

Here is hoping for a season 2! pic.twitter.com/t1axaEpOmF — Susana Garcia (@Quirky_Cat) January 22, 2020

If season 2 of Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts is heading our way, we're likely to hear about it being confirmed in the next few months.

Until then though, the first 10 episodes are available on Netflix after the series released on January 14th, 2020.