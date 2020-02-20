Quick links

Kevin Kyle says £3m Celtic player is already finished at Parkhead

Shane Callaghan
Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo of Celtic FC during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in Solna, Sweden.
Boli Bolingoli hasn't played league football for Celtic in 2020 yet.

Joe Aribo of Rangers and Boli Bolingoli of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kevin Kyle has told Open Goal that he feels Boli Bolingoli's days are numbered at Celtic.

The Belgian left-back joined the Hoops in a £3 million deal last summer [The Scottish Sun] and originally incurred the wrath of fans for some shaky displays in Champions League qualifiers.

Bolingoli appeared to improve but Celtic boss Neil Lennon seems to be relying on him less and less these days.

He was left out of the squad entirely for the last two Premiership games, though he played in the win over Clyde in the Scottish Cup earlier this month.

 

With Greg Taylor missing for the Europa League clash away to Copenhagen, it remains to be seen whether Lennon brings him back.

But long term, the former Rangers hitman has told Open Goal that he can't see Lennon ever relying on him, arguing that the Northern Irishman prefers Jonny Hayes - a winger - in that left-back role.

He said: "Boli is done. He has come in and got a bit of stick at the beginning, turned it around with a few decent performances but has been found wanting recently whenever he's been called upon.

"Jonny Hayes is that squad player who's been there for, what, 35 years or something? Keeps getting an extended deal every year with an option.

"The manager knows that, to a point, what he's going to get from Hayes. Whereas with Bolingoli, he hasn't got a scooby doo whether he's going to turn up."

Kyle might well be right and if Lennon doesn't use him in tonight's clash in Denmark it really would be ominous for the 24-year-old, who hasn't kicked a ball in the Premiership since losing to Rangers prior to the winter break.

Boli Bolingoli of Celtic and Ryan Kent of Rangers battle for possession during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

