'Just another Mustafi': Some Arsenal fans react after being linked with £32m defender

John Verrall
Jonathan Tah of Leverkusen during the warm-up prior the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on November 30, 2019 in Munich, Germany.
Arsenal are said to be interested in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jonathan Tah of Bayer 04 Leverkusen during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at BayArena on February 8, 2020 in Leverkusen, Germany.

Arsenal fans have given mixed reviews, after links with Jonathan Tah have emerged.

The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back is said to be on Mikel Arteta’s radar by Sport BILD, as he looks to improve Arsenal’s defensive options.

 

Tah reportedly has a £32 million release clause built into his contract.

But not all Arsenal supporters are behind the idea of going for him.

While some Gunners fans think that Tah would be a good addition to their squad, others feel as if better players are available to be signed.

Arteta has actually helped Arsenal tighten up since taking charge, but there are doubts over all their centre-back options at the moment.

Shkodran Mustafi continues to make errors, David Luiz and Sokratis look too rash, and Rob Holding is yet to fully recover from injury.

Tah, meanwhile, has been impressive in the Bundesliga this season, where he has played regularly for Bayer Leverkusen.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

