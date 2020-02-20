'Just another Mustafi': Some Arsenal fans react after being linked with £32m defender

Arsenal are said to be interested in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.

Arsenal fans have given mixed reviews, after links with Jonathan Tah have emerged.

The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back is said to be on Mikel Arteta’s radar by Sport BILD, as he looks to improve Arsenal’s defensive options.

Tah reportedly has a £32 million release clause built into his contract.

But not all Arsenal supporters are behind the idea of going for him.

While some Gunners fans think that Tah would be a good addition to their squad, others feel as if better players are available to be signed.

Arteta has actually helped Arsenal tighten up since taking charge, but there are doubts over all their centre-back options at the moment.

Shkodran Mustafi continues to make errors, David Luiz and Sokratis look too rash, and Rob Holding is yet to fully recover from injury.

Tah, meanwhile, has been impressive in the Bundesliga this season, where he has played regularly for Bayer Leverkusen.