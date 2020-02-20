Jose Mourinho says one Tottenham Hotspur player is 'great'

Hugo Lloris was in action for Tottenham Hotspur against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has praised Hugo Lloris on BT Sport for his performance against RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Timo Werner scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the second half.

Tottenham head coach Mourinho was impressed with the display produced by the 33-year-old France international, who is one of the best and most important players in the team.

Mourinho told BT Sport: "We have a great goalkeeper that made two magnificent saves, and that is not luck. That is an amazing goalkeeper. That goalkeeper also made a couple of magnificent saves."

Progressing in Champions League

The defeat to Leipzig at home means that Tottenham now have a very hard task of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Of course, anything is possible in football, and Spurs do have enough quality to win in Germany in the second leg, but the North London outfit have to be at their very best.

Moreover, there have been injury problems, and Tottenham also have quite a bit of work to do to secure their place in the top four of the Premier League table this season.



