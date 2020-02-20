Jenas thinks Jose Mourinho was wrong about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder last night

Dele Alli was taken off in the second half during Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League game on Wednesday evening.





Jermaine Jenas admitted on BT Sport 1 (9:22pm, February 19, 2020) that he was surprised to see Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho take off Dele Alli against RB Leipzig.

Alli started for Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

However, the England international midfielder was substituted in the 64th minute, with Erik Lamela coming on in his place.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jenas was on co-commentary duty for BT Sport, and he admitted his surprise that Mourinho decided to take off the 23-year-old.

Jenas has also responded on Twitter to criticism that he never has anything good to say about his old club Tottenham.

Jenas said on BT Sport 1 (9:22pm, February 19, 2020) when asked if he was surprised to see Alli coming off: "I think I was actually. I am not sure what more he could have done. I don't think he had a bad game. I feel like he took responsibility on the ball, he has tried to work hard for the team.

"I feel like this is a team that has shackles on them right now. Dele is a player who likes to be free, to go into the box and be creative. It is a surprising one simply because he is not one of the players who gets taken off very often."

Tell me what to say after that 1st half pls and I’ll say it. https://t.co/Jc7UcHLxli — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) February 19, 2020

Stats

Against Leipzig on Wednesday evening, Alli did not take any shot or play a single key pass, had a pass accuracy of 87.5%, took 29 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one interception, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the 23-year-old has made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.



