Jenas thinks Jose Mourinho was wrong about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder last night

Jermaine Jenas prior to the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Internazionale at Wembley Stadium on November 28, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Dele Alli was taken off in the second half during Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League game on Wednesday evening.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur after being substituted during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Jermaine Jenas admitted on BT Sport 1 (9:22pm, February 19, 2020) that he was surprised to see Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho take off Dele Alli against RB Leipzig.

Alli started for Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

However, the England international midfielder was substituted in the 64th minute, with Erik Lamela coming on in his place.

 

Former Tottenham midfielder Jenas was on co-commentary duty for BT Sport, and he admitted his surprise that Mourinho decided to take off the 23-year-old.

Jenas has also responded on Twitter to criticism that he never has anything good to say about his old club Tottenham.

Jenas said on BT Sport 1 (9:22pm, February 19, 2020) when asked if he was surprised to see Alli coming off: "I think I was actually. I am not sure what more he could have done. I don't think he had a bad game. I feel like he took responsibility on the ball, he has tried to work hard for the team.

"I feel like this is a team that has shackles on them right now. Dele is a player who likes to be free, to go into the box and be creative. It is a surprising one simply because he is not one of the players who gets taken off very often."

 

Stats

Against Leipzig on Wednesday evening, Alli did not take any shot or play a single key pass, had a pass accuracy of 87.5%, took 29 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one interception, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the 23-year-old has made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur reacts after being substituted during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

