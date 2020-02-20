Jamie Carragher highlights Liverpool's 'big problem', names two players for Klopp to sign

Liverpool have been linked with both Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner.

Pundit Jamie Carragher has told Viasport that he would take both Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner to Liverpool this summer because they need attacking help.

The Reds lost 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, as Saul's early opener was enough for a famously resolute Atletico side.

Liverpool just couldn't break Diego Simeone's men down, and couldn't even manage a single shot on target as Jurgen Klopp's attack was blunted in Madrid.

Sadio Mane was taken off at half time on a yellow card, before Mohamed Salah was also hooked, with Liverpool seemingly resting their top players for games ahead.

Klopp will hope that his famed attacking trio of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino can get firing in the second leg against Atletico, but bringing in Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to play out wide summed up Liverpool's need for more firepower.

Yes, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have bright futures, but Liverpool need a player they can rotate in and out of that front line – and two main targets are being linked.

Bild claim that Liverpool want RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, whilst the Daily Mail claim that contact has been made with Borussia Dortmund about a summer deal for Jadon Sancho.

Now, pundit Carragher has admitted that Liverpool have a 'big problem' in attack as they don't have that extra quality forward, and thinks that Liverpool could actually need both Sancho and Werner to really bolster their attack.

“If you look at Tuesday night, the big problem for Liverpool is when one of those front three are not playing,” said Carragher. “Sadio Mane had to come off and the player they bring on in is Divock Origi, who is a Liverpool legend because of what happened last year at the Wanda Metropolitano, but it’s not quite good enough for the best team in the world to be bringing that quality on.”

“Liverpool do need a top attacking player to come in the summer. Sancho or Werner? I’ll take both,” he added.