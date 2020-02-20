Is Avenue 5 on Netflix? How to watch Armando Iannucci's sci-fi comedy

Avenue 5 is the latest creation from Armando Iannucci but how can fans tune in?

Armando Iannucci is widely regarded as one of the finest film and TV satirists in the industry.

His long career has included work on Alan Partridge, The Think of It, VEEP, The Death of Stalin and now the new sci-fi comedy Avenue 5.

This latest series joins a slightly incompetent crew aboard a commercial space cruise ship, the titular Avenue 5.

However, things quickly start to go wrong and hilarity quickly ensues.

But in a world of online streaming and hundreds of TV channels, how can fans tune in to Avenue 5?

SEE ALSO: Lenora Crichlow brings a sense of sanity to Sky’s Avenue 5

Is Avenue 5 on Netflix?

No.

Armando Iannucci's Avenue 5 is not on Netflix or their rival platform Amazon Prime Video for that matter.

Where is Avenue 5 available?

In the US, Avenue 5 aires on the network HBO.

Over here in the UK, viewers will be able to find Avenue 5 on Sky One.

How to watch

To get access to Sky One, you'll need a TV subscription from the likes of Sky or Virgin which features the channel in question.

If you don't want to go through the hassle of that though, Sky's streaming service Now TV offers the ability to tune in to programmes on Sky channels such as Avenue 5.

To watch shows such as Avenue 5 or Chernobyl for example on Now TV, you'll need a monthly Entertainment Pass which costs £8.99 per month but if you're new to Now TV, a seven-day free trial is available as well.