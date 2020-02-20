Invincible says one player has been a 'revelation' at Arsenal this season

Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019.





Robert Pires has told Quest-France that Gabriel Martinelli has been a revelation for Arsenal this season.

The Arsenal legend, who was part of the Invincibles, has been impressed with how the 18-year-old has adapted to life at the Gunners and how he has established himself as an important player in the team.

Pires told Quest-France about Martinelli: “He’s the revelation. I think he’ll confirm this and will be a very important player for the club.

"He’s not going anywhere. He’s part of the players who have a real potential, on who we will lean for years to come. It’s important to have players like him”.





Stats

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

According to WhoScored, the 18-year-old forward has made six starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The teenager has also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the North London outfit, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Important player for Arsenal

Martinelli has progressed and developed well this season, and it is only a matter of time before he becomes one of the first names in the Arsenal starting lineup.

The Gunners have a gem in the Brazilian, who can be a star for them in the coming years.



