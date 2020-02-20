'I'm disappointed': Alan Hutton reacts to Lescott's prediction about Aston Villa

Aston Villa are currently hovering above the Premier League's relegation zone.

Alan Hutton told Joleon Lescott, whilst doing punditry work for The Debate on Sky Sports, that he was 'disappointed' in him after he predicted that Aston Villa would be one of his three teams to be relegated this season.

Both players were part of the Villa team that suffered relegation in 2016, but Hutton was part of the side that helped get the Midlands giants back to the promised land last May.

Following that play-off charge, the penalty shootout win against West Brom and that Wembley win against Derby, Hutton hung up his boots for good on Tuesday.

Despite the Scotsman no longer donning the shirt of the Claret & Blue, he still backed his former club to stay and stated there's 'no chance' they are going down, but he wasn't too impressed with Lescott's response.

"I have been to a few games, and I know they have been up and down this season, but the crowd has been behind them the whole of the way," Hutton told Sky Sports (19/02/20 10pm start ). "I am really hoping they can be the 12th man if you like and really get behind them. It can be a really such good place when the crowd is on form

"Norwich, Watford, and I do fear for West Ham, I must admit because it's the run of games. Villa, no chance! No way will they go down. I am going to have to stick up for them.

Lescott responded: "I will say Villa. On the fixtures, I will go with Norwich, Villa and West Ham [to get relegated]."

Hutton added: "I'm disappointed, Joleon."

Last Sunday, Villa dropped more points from a winning position and also conceded yet another late goal, which didn't help them in their fight for survival.

But the positive thing to come out of all of that is Villa are still outside of the bottom three and have a huge game against Southampton coming up on Saturday.

Three points at St Mary's will ensure that Villa remain outside of the trouble, but more dropped points and mistakes could see them fall down to 19th place.