Quick links

Newcastle United

Blackburn Rovers

Premier League

Championship

'I'm a Newcastle fan': Reported Magpies target would surely relish Tyneside switch

Danny Owen
Newcastle fans unveil a banner before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United have been tipped to bring Blackburn Rovers's Championship talisman Adam Armstrong back to the Premier League.

Adam Armstrong of Blackburn Rovers celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park on January...

Blackburn Rovers fans might have feared their season was all-but over when talisman Bradley Dack suffered a season-ending injury in December.

But with Adam Armstrong stepping up to the plate in remarkable fashion, Tony Mowbray’s side are still harbouring hopes of a late play-off charge.

Since scoring against Birmingham City on Boxing Day, a jet-heeled forward has contributed eight goals and assists in nine Championship games, one of those a scorching long-range drive in a 3-0 thrashing of Hull City.

 

And with Armstrong in the midst of his best run of form since that prolific loan spell at Coventry in 2015/16, reports suggest that Newcastle United are rumoured to be weighing up a shock move to bring a Chapel House-born speed-machine back to where it all started (LancsLive).

Given that the 23-year-old is a boyhood Magpies fanatic, who bleeds black and white, a potential return to St James’ Park would surely be too good to turn down.

Adam Armstrong of Blackburn Rovers celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park on January...

“The club still means a lot to me," Armstrong, who is only the second youngest player to ever represent Newcastle in the Premier League, told iFollow Rovers (4th January 2019).

"I’m a Newcastle fan and was there for a long time, since I was nine-years-old and coming through the academy system.”

By the time Armstrong had joined Blackburn in a £3 million deal, sold by Rafa Benitez after failing to make the step up from the reserves to the first-team, the former England U21 international had managed just a handful of starts – and no goals.

It’s fair to say he has unfinished business at Newcastle.

Adam Armstrong poses for a photo in the dressing room with the NUFC sign after signing a new contract at St.James' Park on August 25, 2016, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch