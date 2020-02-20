'I'm a Newcastle fan': Reported Magpies target would surely relish Tyneside switch

Newcastle United have been tipped to bring Blackburn Rovers's Championship talisman Adam Armstrong back to the Premier League.

Blackburn Rovers fans might have feared their season was all-but over when talisman Bradley Dack suffered a season-ending injury in December.

But with Adam Armstrong stepping up to the plate in remarkable fashion, Tony Mowbray’s side are still harbouring hopes of a late play-off charge.

Since scoring against Birmingham City on Boxing Day, a jet-heeled forward has contributed eight goals and assists in nine Championship games, one of those a scorching long-range drive in a 3-0 thrashing of Hull City.

And with Armstrong in the midst of his best run of form since that prolific loan spell at Coventry in 2015/16, reports suggest that Newcastle United are rumoured to be weighing up a shock move to bring a Chapel House-born speed-machine back to where it all started (LancsLive).

Given that the 23-year-old is a boyhood Magpies fanatic, who bleeds black and white, a potential return to St James’ Park would surely be too good to turn down.

“The club still means a lot to me," Armstrong, who is only the second youngest player to ever represent Newcastle in the Premier League, told iFollow Rovers (4th January 2019).

"I’m a Newcastle fan and was there for a long time, since I was nine-years-old and coming through the academy system.”

By the time Armstrong had joined Blackburn in a £3 million deal, sold by Rafa Benitez after failing to make the step up from the reserves to the first-team, the former England U21 international had managed just a handful of starts – and no goals.

It’s fair to say he has unfinished business at Newcastle.