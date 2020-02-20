'I really really really want': Some Liverpool fans blown away by 23-year-old rival

Reported Liverpool target Timo Werner was in action on Wednesday.





Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Timo Werner for RB Leipzig against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening.

Werner was in action for Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Tottenham away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old striker started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the German club won 1-0.

The Germany international scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute from the penalty spot.

According to WhoScored, against Spurs, the striker took four shots of which two were on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 83.3%, took 53 touches, attempted two dribbles, made one tackle, and put in three crosses.

Liverpool have been linked with the striker, with The Times reporting that both the Reds and their Premier League rivals Chelsea want to secure the services of the youngster in the summer transfer window.

According to WhoScored, Werner has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga, and has scored four goals and provided one assist in the Champions League this season.





Some Liverpool fans were impressed with Werner and want him signed in the summer transfer window, and a couple of Tottenham supporters also want him.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

I really really really want Werner at Liverpool — Ollie (@LFC_Ollie) February 19, 2020

Highly doubt it but could see us pushing for the Werner deal after tonight, LFC maybe wanting to see how he did against PL opposition — . (@DWLFC94) February 19, 2020

Timo Werner is playing LW tonight and scored so that shows how versatile he will be if we sign him nice that he can play all across the frontline — 6 Times (@LFCLiverbird96) February 19, 2020

Timo Werner to lfc is done hopefully ??, cash in on salah and bring in another midfield signing in summer be ideal #lfc — Declan fabio obrien (@fabster9) February 19, 2020

Werner is going to look so good in Red. Right @LFC? — TJS (@tommy_schultz) February 19, 2020

We need Tim Werner @LFC,he is so good — Washington Moyo (@Washymoyo) February 19, 2020

TIMO WERNER IS THE ONE WE NEED...NUTTIN MORE MAKES SENSE THEN TIMO...CAN PLAY ANYWHERE IN THE FRONT 3 AND A WORLD CLASS FINISHER..SIGN HIM UP @LFC #LFC — (@MoneyyMotivee1) February 19, 2020

Not to be dramatic or anything but I just watched Timo Werner play for the first time and @LFC, it’s beyond clear we need to add him.



Please. — Franco Martinez (@F__Martinez) February 19, 2020

Imagine LFC team with Werner and Sancho next season. — Hasan Anfield (@tambuwaal) February 19, 2020

We should buy Werner — Davey (@THFCDavey) February 19, 2020

We need to sign Timo Werner Ricardo Pereira , onana and a CAM — InThfcWeTrust (@InThfc) February 19, 2020

We need a striker and a quality one not some 28yr old with som OK stats. We need someone like timo werner — InThfcWeTrust (@InThfc) February 19, 2020



