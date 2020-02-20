Quick links

'I really really really want': Some Liverpool fans blown away by 23-year-old rival

Subhankar Mondal
RB Leipzig team, from top left side Patrik Schick, Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer, Péter Gulácsi, from bottom left side: Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino, Christopher Nkunku,...
Reported Liverpool target Timo Werner was in action on Wednesday.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in London,...

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Timo Werner for RB Leipzig against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening.

Werner was in action for Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Tottenham away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old striker started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the German club won 1-0.

The Germany international scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute from the penalty spot.

 

According to WhoScored, against Spurs, the striker took four shots of which two were on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 83.3%, took 53 touches, attempted two dribbles, made one tackle, and put in three crosses.

Liverpool have been linked with the striker, with The Times reporting that both the Reds and their Premier League rivals Chelsea want to secure the services of the youngster in the summer transfer window.

According to WhoScored, Werner has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga, and has scored four goals and provided one assist in the Champions League this season.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in London,...

Some Liverpool fans were impressed with Werner and want him signed in the summer transfer window, and a couple of Tottenham supporters also want him.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrate with hes team mates Christopher Nkunku and Nordi Mukieleduring after scoring first goal the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between...

