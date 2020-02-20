'I don’t see a team': 'Concerned' Spurs hero offers brutally honest verdict on last night's display

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at home to RB Leipzig last night.

Pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur hero Glenn Hoddle has told BT Sport that he is 'concerned' about Spurs after their performance against RB Leipzig.

Spurs were in action on Wednesday night as they hosted Leipzig, playing the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

Tottenham were second best for much of the night, and fell to a 1-0 defeat as Timo Werner's penalty gave Leipzig the advantage heading into the second leg.

Jose Mourinho's side were disappointing, especially going forward, though some of that can at least be attributed to the absences of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

Tottenham face a real battle trying to advance to the last eight, and people seem a little split on how to analyse Spurs right now.

On the one hand, Mourinho is having to deal with a number of injuries and is still attempting to put his stamp on the team having only arrived as manager back in November.

On the other, Spurs do look a little rudderless at times, even having cut the gap to the top four in the Premier League to just one point by digging out some scrappy wins.

Hoddle seems worried though, suggesting that he doesn't see a team, and doesn't think the Spurs players know what they're doing, highlighting that they seemingly can't press together or build up play offensively.

Hoddle believes Leipzig were 'miles ahead' of Spurs on the night, admitting that he is 'concerned' about the direction of Tottenham right now.

“I’m concerned, because I don’t see a team, I don’t know what they’re doing,” said Hoddle. “I’m a little bit (worried), I don’t see a team knowing what they’re doing pressing together, and I don’t see a team with good movement when they’ve got possession. You’ve got a problem there.”

“They look like a team that’s just hoping they’re going to play well, and hoping they get a break. I don’t see a team like Leipzig; they’ve got a shape when they’ve got the ball, they press, they know - both sides of the game - what they were all about. You could see, they were miles ahead of Tottenham as a team, on the night, they really were,” he added.