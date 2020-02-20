Quick links

Hugo Lloris says Tottenham are ready to fight

Tottenham Hotspur are now looking to bounce back from a defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says his side are not going to give up.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 loss against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and now face a tall order to turn the tie around in Germany.

Leipzig played well and were good value for their win, while Tottenham offered little potency up front due to an injury crisis.

 

Lloris told BT Sport's post game coverage: ""There is a lot of quality in Leipzig and they showed it today. Because of all the circumstances against us in the past few weeks and months we have to stay positive.

"Not to find excuses... we have to be ready to fight. We're not really happy with the result, but we did it last season - let's hope we try to create another story."

Tottenham need that fighting spirit and belief if they are going to turn the tie around.

Last season they were beaten 1-0 at home by Ajax in the Champions League semi-final, before winning the second leg to go through on away goals.

That comeback was remarkable and it will give belief to Tottenham's players that anything is possible.

In the home leg of the Ajax game, Spurs were well beaten by a young, supposedly more progressive team. 

Jose Mourinho should welcome Lloris' words as he looks to turn the tie around.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

