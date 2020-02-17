How to watch F1 testing 2020 in the UK: Formula One TV channel and live stream options

The 2020 Formula One season is almost here.

After several months off for the winter break, life is quickly being pumped back into the world of F1 as the 10 teams have been busy revealing their 2020 challengers this week ahead of the upcoming season.

Before the first race of the season can get underway, however, there is the small hurdle of pre-season testing to overcome first; six days of non-stop driving for the cars and drivers, honing setups and ironing out any flaws with the newly-built cars.

In 2020, pre-season testing is being treated as an official event for the first time meaning that we should have some fairly comprehensive TV coverage when the Circuit de Catalunya welcomes the F1 paddock in late February.

Testing schedule

Pre-season testing begins on Wednesday, February 19th and will run for three days, before the teams reconvene a week later, on the 26th, for another three days.

Day one of pre-season testing saw the teams racking up the miles with Mercedes unsurprisingly out in front with Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas setting the two quickest times, 1:16.976 and 1:17.313 respectively, as well as completing 173 laps between the two drivers (Ham - 94, Bot - 79).

After an hour of running on day two, Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly leads the field in lap time (1:18.749) while Lewis Hamilton and Romain Grosjean lead in terms of mileage having both completed 21 laps.

Wednesday, February 19th | 08:00 - 12:00 & 13:00 - 17:00 GMT

Thursday, February 20th | 08:00 - 12:00 & 13:00 - 17:00 GMT

Friday, February 21st | 08:00 - 12:00 & 13:00 - 17:00 GMT

Wednesday, February 26th | 08:00 - 12:00 & 13:00 - 17:00 GMT

Thursday, February 27th | 08:00 - 12:00 & 13:00 - 17:00 GMT

February 28th | 08:00 - 12:00 & 13:00 - 17:00 GMT

How to watch

For fans in the UK, the only way to watch live coverage of pre-season testing is via Sky Sports F1, with short highlights expected to appear on F1's official YouTube channel daily.

During the main season, Sky Sports F1 will show live coverage of every race this season with Channel 4 showing highlights for each race as well as live coverage of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Some international viewers may have access to F1 TV, an app where fans can stream the action direct from Formula One itself.

Getting access to Sky Sports F1

To get access to Sky Sports F1 on TV, you'll need a Sky Sports package from the likes of Sky, Virgin or BT TV.

Alternatively, Sky Sports F1 is also available to stream via the Now TV app which is available on PCs, mobiles, some smart TVs, as well as games consoles and the Now TV and Apple TV boxes.

At the time of writing, a Sky Sports monthly pass on Now TV will cost £33.99 (but there is currently a deal on offer, charging £19.99 a month for 6 months).

Meanwhile, a weekly pass is priced at £14.98 and finally, a day pass will set you back £9.98.