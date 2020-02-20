'How do you know?' BBC pundit criticises Mourinho over Tottenham player he keeps on ignoring

Troy Parrott did not play for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Wednesday.





Chris Waddle said on BBC Sport that Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has to play Troy Parrott.

The former Tottenham star made the comments after the North London club's defeat to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home on Wednesday evening.

Parrott was not part of the squad for the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat, which has made their chances of booking their place in the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition very hard.

Waddle said on BBC Sport: "You are obviously going to miss the quality of Kane and Son but to be honest I can only think of one chance where you think that they could have scored that. They did not create many chances.

"They say they have no strikers but they do, they have Troy Parrott - you have to play him. He's not even on the bench tonight. You can say he is not ready but how do you know? If you have a centre forward, you play him."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Parrott has played five minutes in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup for Spurs so far this season.

The 18-year-old striker has also played once for the Republic of Ireland national football team.

First-team chances

Parrott is only 18 years of age, and his experience of playing first-team football for club and country is limited.

However, perhaps Tottenham head coach Mourinho should make more use of the teenager in the coming weeks and months in the Premier League.

After all, the 18-year-old is an out-and-out striker, and he will bring with him the hunger to make a strong impression and the determination to succeed.



