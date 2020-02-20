Hoddle urges Mourinho to start picking 23-year-old, thinks he's perfect partner for Winks

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele started on the bench, as RB Leipzig won 1-0 against Jose Mourinho's side last night.

Glenn Hoddle has told BT Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League match with RB Leipzig, that Harry Winks needs Tanguy Ndombele alongside him.

Winks has been a key player under Jose Mourinho so far, with the England international forging a place for himself in Tottenham’s starting line-up.

The Spurs academy graduate has generally impressed in recent weeks, with his passing ability coming to the fore.

However, Hoddle claims that he is still not sure of Winks’s actual position, as he is not fully sold on him as a holding midfielder.

And the Spurs legend thinks that Ndombele should be the man playing alongside him, rather than Giovani Lo Celso.

“I think he [Winks] is neat and tidy but I’m not sure what position he is - what he’s good at.

“I’m not sure he is that holding player, I’m working out what position he is. But he’s improved.

“I think he needs an Ndombele next to him. A strong player. I think you could go old-school a little bit.”

Ndombele has shown plenty of promise at Tottenham since signing, but his fitness levels are in question.

The French midfielder impressed off the bench last night, but Mourinho admitted after the game that he wasn’t fit enough to start.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Leipzig in the end, which leaves their hopes of progressing in the Champions League looking slim.