'He's not able to do that': Lescott claims Spurs man received unfair criticism after CL defeat

Dele Alli was not too impressed at being substituted during Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig last night.

Joleon Lescott has claimed that Dele Alli has been 'unfairly' criticised after Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Speaking to The Debate on Sky Sports (19/02/20 10 pm start), Lescott thinks Alli's game has taken a hit recently because of the injuries to his teammates.

Harry Kane has been out for some while now, whilst Heung-Min Son added to Jose Mourinho's woes by suffering an arm injury during Tottenham's late win at Aston Villa from the weekend.

As a result, former Premier League centre-back, Lescott, thinks that Alli's 'not able to' play his natural game because he doesn't have that focal point to run beyond.

"I think Dele Alli, unfairly for me, got criticised for his [Leipzig] performance," Lescott told Sky Sports. "But he thrives on the ball going to people like Harry Kane, holding it up and making runs off that. And he's not able to do that.

"It's going to affect everyone's game in regards to the personnel that are missing like Son and Kane."

Spurs were taking an upward turn under Mourinho in recent weeks, but it's the injuries rather than form or results which is now seemingly pegging them back.

The North London club lacked bite in the attacking third against Leipzig, and whilst the Premier League table still has a positive look about it, dropped points in these coming weeks could prove to be problematic.

Mourinho's side are just sitting outside of the Premier League's top-four, and a trip to Chelsea at the weekend is massive to their chances of finishing in the Champions League spots.