Which actor plays Helmer 'Pacho' Herrera in Narcos: Mexico? Alberto Ammann is a Netflix veteran

Narcos: Mexico is full of cartel crime lords including Helmer 'Pacho' Herrera but just who plays him?

Very few people could have predicted the success of Netflix's series Narcos.

The cartel-based crime drama quickly became one of the most-watched shows when it released in 2015, spawning a total of three seasons and its own spin-off show, Narcos: Mexico.

Said spin-off series has just returned to Netflix for its second season with a host of new and returning characters making their way onto the Netflix streaming service.

One character who really has stood the test of time, though, appearing in both Narcos and its Mexican spin-off is Hélmer 'Pacho' Herrera but just who plays this dastardly character?

SANDRA AVILA BELTRAN: Meet the cartel queen who inspired Narcos: Mexico

Hélmer 'Pacho' Herrera in Narcos: Mexico

Hélmer 'Pacho' Herrera was a notorious Colombian drug smuggler back in the cartel heydays of the 1980s and had ties with some of the biggest and baddest figures in the drug-running world.

After an auspicious start in life which saw Pacho move away from his Colombian hometown of Palmira to study and work in the United States, matters took a turn for the worse in the 1970s when he was twice arrested for dealing cocaine.

During the 1980s, however, Pacho became much more involved in the world of drug cartels and became one of the four 'godfathers' of the Cali Cartel and, as a result, features heavily throughout both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

NARCOS MEXICO: Pablo Acosta is unlikely fan-favourite

Who plays Pacho Herrera in Narcos: Mexico?

Taking on the role of Pacho Herrera in Narcos and Narcos: Mexico is 41-year-old Argentine actor Alberto Ammann.

Alberto was born in the city of Córdoba in 1978 but a year after his birth, his family fled to Spain to escape the military dictatorship that was ruling Argentina at the time.

During their time in Spain, Alberto and his parents, Luis Alberto Ammann and Nélida Rey, spent time in Madrid and the Canary Islands until they returned to Argentina in 1982 where Alberto would go on to study acting at the school of Juan Carlos Corazza, as well as the Theater Seminary Jolie Libois.

Alberto Ammann: Films and TV

Alberto Ammann's acting career got underway in 2008 when, at the age of 30, he appeared in an episode of the Spanish TV series Plan América.

Following on from that, Alberto Ammann has appeared in 20 acting roles according to IMDb, the most prominent of which have come in the likes of Cell 211, The Outlaw, Apaches and Mars.



In the original Narcos series, Alberto appeared in 20 episodes in total and in the Mexican spin-off, he's appeared five times.

Narcos and Narcos: Mexico are available to stream on Netflix, with season 2 of Narcos: Mexico arriving on February 13th, 2020.