'He deserves better': Some West Ham fans are baffled by decision Moyes made last night

West Ham United lost 2-0 at Manchester City last night.

West Ham United's poor form continued on Wednesday night, as they were beaten 2-0 away at Manchester City without really putting up much of a fight.

The Hammers headed up to the Etihad Stadium last night to take on Pep Guardiola's side, much later than expected having seen the original game postponed earlier this month.

West Ham had won just one in the last six under David Moyes, and fell behind in the first half as Rodri scored from Kevin De Bruyne's cross.

De Bruyne added a second after the break, meaning West Ham have won just three times in the last 20 Premier League games – and Moyes' approach is being questioned.

The Scot left the likes of Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller on the bench and only introduced Jarrod Bowen for 15 minutes, in what felt like a meek surrender from the Hammers.

West Ham had just 22% of possession, three shots, no shots on target and one corner in a dour display, and Moyes' decision to leave Pablo Fornals out of his squad looks completely baffling.

Football.London claim that Fornals – who has started just twice in the league under Moyes – wasn't injured, and was simply left out of the matchday squad by Moyes.

His form before Moyes' appointment was superb – one goal and three assists in six games – and West Ham fans are now growing tired of the Spaniard being left out.

Fans called the situation ridiculous and laughable, with some 'gutted' for Fornals as he deserves so much better, whilst others are losing faith in Moyes because of his lack of belief in Fornals.

