Who plays Beelzebub in Good Omens? Five things you didn't know about Anna Maxwell Martin

BBC Two's Good Omens has been a series unlike any other.

Since Good Omens descended from the heaves to grace our TV screens, it's become ever more clear that the Neil Gaiman-led series is unlike anything else we've seen on TV.

The series, which is based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, tells the story of an angel, a demon and their quest to stop the antichrist from bringing about the end of the world.

Joining Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the series are a whole host of huge actors in roles that range from Angel Gabriel and Satan to even God herself in the form of Frances McDormand.

Also taking up a key role in the series is Beelzebub, aka. The Lord of the Flies, who is the leader of the forces of hell.

But just who are they played by?

Meet Anna Maxwell Martin as Beelzebub

Taking on the role of Beelzebub in Good Omens is Yorkshire-born actress Anna Maxwell Martin.

The 42-year-old appears as the character in three of Good Omens' six episodes, In the Beginning, and the final two, The Doomsday Option and The Very Last Day of the Rest of Their Lives.



Five things you didn't know about Anna Maxwell Martin

A Galaxy Far, Far Away - Anna Maxwell Martin was born on May 10th 1977, just 15 days before George Lucas' legendary Star Wars: A New Hope debuted in cinemas.

Acting debut - Anna Maxwell Martin's acting debut came in 1978 when, as an infant, she appeared in one episode of the BBC TV series Everyday Maths.

Her name - Anna was born as Anna Charlotte Martin but when she joined Equity, the actors' trade union, she took on her grandfather's name to differentiate herself from another Anna Martin.

Theatre - Anna Maxwell Martin has a huge catalogue of theatre acting roles, the most prominent of which came when she played Lyra Belacqua in the stage version of His Dark Materials.

Husband - Anna Maxwell Martin is married to 63-year-old theatre, film and TV director Roger Michell. The pair worked together on the 2004 film Enduring Love.

Anna Maxwell Martin: Films and TV shows

According to IMDb, Anna Maxwell Martin has 45 on-screen acting roles since she made her debut in 1978 and returned to the industry properly in 2002 with an appearance in the ITV murder mystery series Midsomer Murders.

Since then, she's had host of film and TV roles, the most prominent coming in the likes of Bleak House where she appeared in 15 episodes, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, The Bletchley Circle and the BBC TV series Motherland.

Good Omens, meanwhile, is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for a limited time after the series came to an end on February 19th 2020 with the full series also available to stream via Amazon Prime Video.