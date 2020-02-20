Quick links

'Glasgow, half 7': Some Rangers fans want another club's player to feature at Ibrox tonight

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard leads his team into the Europa League's last 32 at Ibrox later.

Some Rangers fans are asking if one teenage talent can play for Steven Gerrard's side against Braga on Thursday.

Charlie Lindsay is not even a Rangers player, officially, with his three-year Ibrox deal not due to commence until the summer.

But he has impressed for the Light Blues at this year's Alkass Cup in Qatar, after being granted permission to play by his current employers Glentoran.

 

In his three games for Rangers at the tournament they won 12 months ago, Lindsay has scored five goals from midfield.

But his double could not prevent the young Bears from bowing out of the 2020 edition, courtesy of a 3-2 defeat against the Mohammed VI Academy on Wednesday.

This is what those of a Rangers persuasion had to say about Lindsay's performance afterwards on Twitter...

The Rangers first team welcome Braga to Ibrox for the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie later this evening.

It is the first time the Gers have reached this stage of the competition since 2011 when they progressed a round further.

