'Glasgow, half 7': Some Rangers fans want another club's player to feature at Ibrox tonight

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard leads his team into the Europa League's last 32 at Ibrox later.

Some Rangers fans are asking if one teenage talent can play for Steven Gerrard's side against Braga on Thursday.

Charlie Lindsay is not even a Rangers player, officially, with his three-year Ibrox deal not due to commence until the summer.

Subscribe

But he has impressed for the Light Blues at this year's Alkass Cup in Qatar, after being granted permission to play by his current employers Glentoran.

In his three games for Rangers at the tournament they won 12 months ago, Lindsay has scored five goals from midfield.

But his double could not prevent the young Bears from bowing out of the 2020 edition, courtesy of a 3-2 defeat against the Mohammed VI Academy on Wednesday.

This is what those of a Rangers persuasion had to say about Lindsay's performance afterwards on Twitter...

Just wondering if Charlie Lindsay could it make to Glasgow for about half 7 tomorrow night. — Hugh Go Not (@Boabsuncle) February 19, 2020

Can Charlie Lindsay play tomorrow ? — Wullie Bethel (@WullieBethel) February 19, 2020

charlie lindsay looks a player — (@arrfc15) February 19, 2020

What a player Charlie Lindsay is gony be! — Jamba (@JambaWATP21) February 19, 2020

Some player Charlie Lindsay is — Scott (@Scott_Allan_) February 19, 2020

Watching @RFC_Youth in the #AlkaasCup. Charlie Lindsay looks like a player ⚪️ — Wilf Marshall (@Wilf1872) February 19, 2020

Wee man Charlie lindsay looks a player. Hopefully see him in the rangers first team soon. — Bryan Black (@BryanBlack12) February 20, 2020

Charlie Lindsay is a bit of a player then Him, Kai Kennedy and Leon King have huge potential to break into the Rangers first team (if we can keep hold of the latter). — Every other Saturday (@CF3Loyal) February 19, 2020

That Charlie Lindsay looks seriously good. Send him home now before the big teams get a look at him. — r (@rangers_guy) February 19, 2020

What a player that Charlie Lindsay is.



If you've been watching the Under 15's...



he'll be a future Rangers Captain — Nacho Man (@Nachoman18722) February 19, 2020

The Rangers first team welcome Braga to Ibrox for the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie later this evening.

It is the first time the Gers have reached this stage of the competition since 2011 when they progressed a round further.