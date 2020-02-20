Fortnite Season 2 trailer includes Deadpool cameo you might have missed

The Season 2 trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 boasts an Incredibles style as well as a Deadpool cameo.

Fortnite is currently in the middle of a downtime as Epic Games plan to release Season 2 of Chapter 2. Lots of teasers hinted at gold and an espionage theme, and these aspects have been confirmed in the new season's launch trailer. However, what we didn't expect was a cameo from Marvel's greatest R-rated superhero, Deadpool.

Some of the newest Fortnite Season 2 teasers have suggested that bombs will be an important element as well as oil. Clearly the new season has as much of a fetish with gold as Scrooge McDuck, but the series is also now boasting an espionage ooze that is very reminiscent of some of the greatest spy flicks including James Bond.

But what's Deadpool doing there?

Fortnite Season 2 trailer for Chapter 2 includes Deadpool

There's a Deadpool cameo in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 launch trailer.

It's a blink and you'll miss it cameo, but Deadpool can be found holding a tuxedo behind a secret bookcase in the Fortnite Season 2 trailer for Banana Man.

You'll find the Marvel superhero's cameo at 0:25. As for why he's included in the trailer, there's no way of knowing as of this moment.

Branded Fortnite Season 2 Top Secret, the launch trailer oozes style and has been compared to James Bond by many people already.

However, with its heroic theme and people abandoning their own subplots to join together, we feel it's more reminiscent of something like the Incredibles or Mission Impossible.

Although we would much rather be playing Season 2 at this very moment, at least you have a very cinematic and cool trailer to watch repeatedly until the game is back online.