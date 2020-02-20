Fortnite Season 2: Leaked skins for Deadpool and golden Banana Man

There have been leaked skins for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 including Deadpool and a golden Banana Man.

Fortnite Season 2 of Chapter 2 is finally on the horizon. There's been lots of teasers prior to its launch, but the second season is right around the corner and almost ready to be played. And, mere inches before its release, dataminers have leaked a bunch of skins including Deadpool and a golden Banana Man.

We've known since the first teaser that gold would be a blatant theme, but Epic Games' newly released Season 2 trailer seems to confirm this while boasting a style that is very reminiscent of espionage movies.

The Fortnite Season 2 trailer includes a Deadpool cameo, but leaked skins show that the Marvel superhero will be playable as well as a Banana Man enveloped in gold.

Fortnite Season 2 leaked skins

A bunch of skins have been leaked for Fortnite Season 2 of Chapter 2 before its launch.

These leaked skins for Fortnite Season 2 include Deadpool, a golden Banana Man, plus golden variants of other skins in the Battle Royale season.

In addition to skins, there have also been leaks of weapons and emotes.

These leaks come courtesy of dataminers Hypex and Kleinmike (via Fortnite Insider). You can check out their Twitter pages to find all of their leaks.

Almost all of the skins, weapons, emotes and other additions to Season 2 will be available to purchase from the item shop at unspecified dates.