Former Liverpool captain wants Manchester City star named Player of the Year

Jamie Redknapp named Kevin de Bruyne as his Player of the Year.

Former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp says Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year, at the expense of any of the stars who look set to bring the Premier League back to Anfield.

Redknapp, on Sky Sports, via the Daily Mail, raved over de Bruyne, who starred as City scooped a 2-0 victory over West Ham last night.

 

He said: "When he's on the pitch he's head and shoulders above anyone else. KDB is taking it to the next level. It was like he had a force field around him today – no one was allowed to tackle him. His passes are always so inviting, cutting open defences.

"It was also what he did without the ball – his all round game right now is on another level. He's not in the team of the year but for me he's the player of the year. The contenders VVD – amazing season, Henderson – big fan, even Mane – but look at KDB's numbers – 20 assists - miles ahead of those around him. He is the best player in the country right now by a mile."

The end of season award will, in all likelihood, go to a Liverpool player and that is only fitting at the end of a campaign when they are all set to end their long wait for a Premier League trophy.

De Bruyne may well be the only non-Red on the shortlist and of course no Liverpool player has got close to his assists tally yet - it's been more of a team effort at Anfield.

Redknapp wrote in his Mail column only at the weekend he was debating who among the Reds contingent would be named Player of the Year.

He has clearly had some time to think about it and come up with de Bruyne. He has been individually brilliant. Virgil van Dijk scooped the award last season and he didn't win the Premier League.

But there is a world of difference winning it by a whisker and the 25 point lead Liverpool have at the moment.

