Fabinho praises work ethic of Liverpool's striking trio

The Brazilian has shared some of the hard work which has gone into Liverpool's title charge.





Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has praised the work rate of the club's three first choice forwards on their pursuit of silverware on three fronts this season.

The Brazilian told Spanish outlet El Pais that the trio are always in early for training, thanks to the culture of excellence put in place by Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

He said: "(Jordan) Henderson and (James) Milner know how to transmit motivation. The team is receptive because it is very professional.

"But for the team it is incredible that their three stars, Mané, Salah and Firmino, are inexhaustible. They are every day an hour before in the gym. They always want more!"





A season as good as Liverpool's doesn't just happen by accident. They came so close to winning the Premier League last season and scooped the Champions League but went again even bigger this season.

Jurgen Klopp's system doesn't tolerate passengers in terms of those who won't put the work in on or off the pitch for the good of the team.

That, as Fabinho says, three players who could be seen as the stars of the team - the ones who get the goals - are always in early putting the grafts in tells everything anyone could want to know about the work ethic of the side who are set to end their long wait for the Premier League title.



