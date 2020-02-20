'Everyone's laughing': Sol Bamba makes Leeds claim & sends message to automatic hopefuls

Leeds United have produced and picked up a couple of positive performances and results in recent matches.

Sol Bamba has claimed 'everyone's laughing' at Leeds and saying that they are 'falling apart' again but he urged them to stick to their guns and continue doing what they are doing.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (19/02/2020 at 11:50 am), Bamba, whose Cardiff side are sitting outside of the playoff picture, thinks that Leeds shouldn't change anything in their charge for a top-two finish.

It has been a drama-filled few months for the Yorkshire club, who have endured some pretty bad results and performances but equally shown the better side to their game.

Former Leeds man Bamba, who earned promotion with Cardiff a couple of seasons ago, sent this promotion message to the Championship's top-two, West Brom and Leeds.

"They just have to do what they have been doing all season [to get over the line]," Bamba told Sky Sports. "Don't change anything because they have been successful so far and that's why they are where they are.

"I don't think they need to change anything. But make sure the losses don't affect them. Leeds everyone's laughing and saying 'they are falling apart'. I think they need to show character and make sure what has taken them to second place, they carry one doing it and making sure they stay in there."

Leeds' recent bad run of form may be a blessing in disguise because it perhaps has come at the perfect time for them.

Last season, they dropped off towards the final few weeks of the season, but this time, their so-called 'falling apart' phase has come a lot early.

But if the past few games are to go by - Brentford and Bristol City - if that's what is to come in these coming weeks then Leeds might find that the gap between the top-two might just increase into double figures again. And that points cushion could be crucial heading into those final weeks of the campaign.