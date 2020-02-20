Don Hutchison thinks one West Ham player too good for his teammates

Declan Rice was in action for West Ham United against Manchester City on Wednesday.





Don Hutchison praised West Ham United star on Declan Rice on Twitter during the Premier League game against Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

The former West Ham midfielder was impressed with Rice, who can operate as a defensive midfielder or as a central defender.

Hutchison believes that the 21-year-old England international is another level to his teammates.

Meanwhile, former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon has given his take on Twitter on manager David Moyes's team selection in the defeat to City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Declan Rice is another level to his team mates!! — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) February 19, 2020

Imagine being desperate for points, being 2-0 down and not bringing on Haller, Anderson or Lanzini. If that’s not accepting defeat I don’t know what is! Or does he think these boys dont have the stomach for the fight?



Worrying. — Daniel Gabbidon (@Gabbidon35) February 19, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, against City on Wednesday evening, Rice played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, took 51 touches, attempted one dribble, made two tackles, four interceptions and one clearance, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the 21-year-old has played 26 times in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the England international scored two goals in 34 Premier League games for the Hammers, according to WhoScored.



