Don Hutchison thinks one West Ham player too good for his teammates

Rodrigo of Manchester City is tackled by Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020...
Declan Rice was in action for West Ham United against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Declan Rice of West Ham United and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...

Don Hutchison praised West Ham United star on Declan Rice on Twitter during the Premier League game against Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

The former West Ham midfielder was impressed with Rice, who can operate as a defensive midfielder or as a central defender.

Hutchison believes that the 21-year-old England international is another level to his teammates.

 

Meanwhile, former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon has given his take on Twitter on manager David Moyes's team selection in the defeat to City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Stats

According to WhoScored, against City on Wednesday evening, Rice played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, took 51 touches, attempted one dribble, made two tackles, four interceptions and one clearance, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the 21-year-old has played 26 times in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the England international scored two goals in 34 Premier League games for the Hammers, according to WhoScored.

Declan Rice of West Ham United comes out prior to training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

