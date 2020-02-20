Don Hutchison gives verdict on reported Liverpool target after watching him last night

Reported Liverpool target Timo Werner was in action for RB Leipzig against Liverpool on Wednesday





Don Hutchison has suggested on Twitter that RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner would be a good signing for Liverpool.

The former Liverpool midfielder made the comment while watching Werner in action for Leipzig during their Champions League game against Tottenham Hotspur away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old Germany international striker played well and also scored from the penalty spot in the second half.

According to WhoScored, against Spurs, the striker took four shots of which two were on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 83.3%, took 53 touches, attempted two dribbles, made one tackle, and put in three crosses.

According to The Times, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the youngster in the summer transfer window.





Good signing for Liverpool?

Although Liverpool have a very settled and potent attacking unit, they cannot stand still in the summer transfer window and have to make their squad even better.

Werner is one of the best strikers in Europe, and the 23-year-old can only get better and improve further in the coming years.

Liverpool should make a bid for the German and hope to attract him to Anfield in the summer of 2020.

According to WhoScored, Werner has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga and has scored four goals and provided one assist in the Champions League so far this season.



