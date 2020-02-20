Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

RB Leipzig

UEFA Champions League

Premier League

Timo Werner explains how Tottenham shocked Leipzig; did something they 'didn't expect'

Danny Owen
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig (centre) celebrates scoring the winning goal with Christopher Nkunku (left) and Nordi Mukiele during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Spurs lost 1-0 at home to Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg on Wednesday night.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig (centre) celebrates scoring the winning goal with Christopher Nkunku (left) and Nordi Mukiele during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between...

Spot-kick hero Timo Werner has admitted that RB Leipzig were taken aback by Tottenham’s defensive approach during Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League triumph in North London, while speaking to the club’s official website.

With a pragmatic Portuguese now prowling the touchline, it is perhaps no surprise that Spurs approached a European knock-out tie in a rather reactionary manner.

But Jose Mourinho’s tactics backfired in the first half as Tottenham failed to lay a glove on a fluid, forward-thinking Leipzig side who created about five clear goal-scoring chances in the opening 90 seconds of the game.

 

Spurs woke up after the interval and started to carve out openings of their own but, by then, the much-admired Werner had already scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

“It was a good game from us. We did very well, especially in the first half. We didn't expect Tottenham (to play) so defensively,” said the German international, who now has 26 goals to his name this season.

“We had the opponent under control - only the goal was missing. We still had good chances after the penalty. The most important thing was that we held out defensively in the final phase.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United...

“Our match plan worked.”

Tottenham will have to climb if not a mountain then a rather steep hill in Germany in three weeks’ time if they want to go one-step further than last season by winning the Champions League for the very first time.

And it is fair to say they cannot afford to give away so many chances in Leipzig. With better finishing on the night, Julian Nagelsmann’s exciting young side would have had the tie wrapped up already.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrate with hes team mates Christopher Nkunku and Nordi Mukieleduring after scoring first goal the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch