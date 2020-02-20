Report: QPR interested in signing free-agent forward who hasn't played since 2017

Queens Park Rangers lost Nahki Wells in January but could Marco Ramkilde replace him in the Championship with a move to Loftus Road?

Queens Park Rangers are weighing up the prospect of bringing free-agent striker Marco Ramkilde to Loftus Road, according to London Football News.

The transfer window might have slammed shut three weeks ago but that has not stopped Mark Warburton’s side from scouring the market for potential additions.

According to the Sun, QPR are interested in snapping up the unattached centre-back Alexander Milosevic, who had a brief and somewhat impressive spell at Nottingham Forest a year ago. And new reports today suggest that another Scandinavian free agent has admirers at Loftus Road.

21-year-old Ramkilde has been without a club since his contract at Aalborg expired in 2019 but the youngster could be offered a fresh start in England.

The youngster has been suffering from a serious ankle injury of late and, speaking to Bold when he left Aalborg in July, Ramkilde admitted that it would take him another three or four months to get up to speed again.

Now back to full fitness, Ramkilde is ready to kick-start his career and it seems that QPR are willing to offer him an opportunity. The former Denmark youth international wore the blue and white hoops for the first time during a recent U23 clash with Watford as he bids to earn a contract at the Championship outfit.

QPR lost top scorer Nahki Wells in January and failed to bring in a replacement, meaning Ramkilde would be welcomed with open arms at Loftus Road.

But with the injury-hit Dane failing to make a single first-team appearance since May 2017, this would be a risk - albeit a cheap one.