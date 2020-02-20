Quick links

Newcastle United

Ligue 1

Premier League

Report: Newcastle have offered to double transfer target's wages with £30k-a-week offer

Danny Owen
Newcastle Manager Stephen Bruce during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are reportedly still keen to bring £50m target Boubakary Soumare to the Premier League and the midfielder looks destined to leave Lille.

Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Newcastle United are on the charm offensive as they look to convince Lille star Boubakary Soumare to join in the summer, with Le10 Sport claiming that the Magpies are willing to guarantee him game-time and double his wages.

A player who left Paris Saint-Germain on a free in 2017 will be one of the most coveted players in Europe by the time the summer rolls around.

Some of the continent’s biggest clubs, from Real Madrid to Manchester United, Liverpool to Chelsea, have been mentioned as a potential destination for an all-action midfielder who, at the age of just 20, appears to have the world at his feet.

Newcastle, then, were always up against it from the beginning.

 

The Magpies made a stunning £50 million, club-record bid for Soumare during the January transfer window but the France U21 international turned down the chance to join a club stuck in mid-table mediocrity.

But Newcastle, to their credit, are not willing to give up just yet.

According to Le10 Sport, the North East outfit are desperate to show Soumare that they mean business, offering the deep-lying play-maker assurances over his game-time while promising to hand him a £30,000-a-week contract; twice the sum he currently takes home at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Lille's Boubakary Soumare during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Toulouse at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 22, 2018 in Lille, France.

Of course, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, who have also been linked by Le10 Sport, are capable of dwarfing that £30,000-a-week deal quite comfortably. But it’s the ‘game-time’ element which could give Newcastle a telling advantage.

After all, the last thing Soumare needs right now is to find himself stuck on the bench. And if Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and co are struggling for starts, what chance would this 20-year-old rising star realistically have of ousting Fabinho or Jordan Henderson at Anfield?

Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 5, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch