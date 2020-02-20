Quick links

Report: Bruce promotes two teenagers to Newcastle's first-team squad

Danny Owen
Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce arrives for the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United have struggled with injuries in defence but could Ryan Barrett and Oisin McEntee be handed their Premier League debuts?

Oisin McEntee of Newcastle United (5) looks to pass the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St. James Park on February 14, 2020 in Newcastle...

Newcastle United youngsters Oisin McEntee and Ryan Barrett have caught Steve Bruce’s eye in training this week with the Premier League outfit suffering yet more injury problems in defence, according to the Chronicle.

On paper at least, the Magpies have some of the most reliable centre-halves in the top-flight on their books.

But, after Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Florian Lejeune and co made a more-than-welcome return to action, Ciaran Clark is now set for a spell on the sidelines. Bruce just cannot catch a break, it seems.

 

With Newcastle’s squad once again set to be stretched to it’s limits, two never-before-seen teenagers have been promoted to the first-team squad for the time being.

19-year-old McEntee, a 6ft 3ins Irishman, was playing Gaelic football rather than the real thing before being spotted by the Magpies in 2017. The New York-born giant has played 11 Premier League 2 matches for Newcastle this season and will now be harbouring hopes of a first-team bow.

Rosaire Longelo of Manchester United on the ball with Ryan Barrett of Newcastle United during the Premier League 2 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Leigh Sports...

Barrett (above), who is just 18, has also impressed Bruce in the last few days. A right-back rather than a centre-half, the Wales youth star could perhaps provide some support for DeAndre Yedlin on the flanks with Javi Manquillo only recently returning after a prolonged spell out of the side.

Bruce has been happy to hand opportunities to young talent since getting his dream job on Tyneside. And both Barrett and McEntee will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Longstaff siblings Sean and Matty.

Oisin McEntee (L) and Matty Longstaff (R) during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on February 19, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

