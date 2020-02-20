Quick links

Arsenal

Roma

AC Milan

Premier League

Serie A

Report: Arsenal are interested in £17m star who left Milan disappointed

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during the Arsenal Europa League Press Conference at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel on February 19, 2020 in Athens, Greece.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reportedly want to bring Roma's Serie A star Bryan Cristante to the Premier League.

Bryan Cristante of AS Roma during the Serie A match between Roma and Bologna at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 7 February 2020.

Arsenal are set to send scouts to Italy this weekend as they weigh up a move for Roma ace Bryan Cristante, according to Calciomercato.

A much-travelled Italian international, Cristante is now playing for his sixth club already at the age of just 24.

The former AC Milan, Atalanta and Benfica ace joined Roma on a £17 million deal last year after an initial loan spell at the Stadio Olympico but reports suggest that he could soon be on the move again.

 

Representatives from Mikel Arteta’s rejuvenated Arsenal will reportedly be in the stands on Sunday as the Giallorossi take on Lecce in Serie A, with the North London giants keeping tabs on this all-action central midfielder.

At his best, Cristante is a dynamic, creative midfielder capable of carving apart opposition back lines or finding the net himself. He scored a combined 13 goals in his last two full Serie A seasons, for Atalanta and Roma respectively.

Bryan Cristante of Roma competes for the ball with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio during the Serie A match between AS Roma and SS Lazio at Stadio Olimpico on January 26, 2020 in Rome,...

A teenage Cristante famously turned his back on Milan just when he was starting to make a name for himself at the San Siro, a decision that many at the seven-time European champions regret to this day.

“Cristante asked to go because there are too many players [ahead of him],” lamented Milan’s then-vice chairman Adriano Galliani. “We would have liked him to stay.”

His departure was a controversial one but Cristante has reaped the rewards, playing regular first-team football in recent years to hone his considerable talents. And, with Arsenal now allegedly interested, it appears he could be on his way back to one of Europe’s elite clubs before too long.

Bryan Cristante of AC Milan looks on during the TIM Cup match between AC Milan and AC Spezia at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 15, 2014 in Milan, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch