'I know': International boss comments on Rangers star's future at Ibrox

Danny Owen
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership giants Rangers will be desperate to keep Borna Barisic at Steven Gerrard's disposal amid links with Serie A outfit Roma.

Borna Barisic during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Borna Barisic is ‘happy’ at Rangers and has no desire to swap Ibrox for Italy, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has told the BBC.

This time last year, if you had told Rangers fans that their £2.2 million left-back was a target for Serie A giants Roma, you would have been met with a chorus of laughter.

Barisic, after all, looked a player short of confidence and quality at times during a difficult debut season in Scotland.

But the former Osijek star has been a man reborn in recent months, establishing himself as the country’s best left-back amid a series of fizzing free-kicks and pinpoint crosses.

 

In all competitions, Barisic has produced an impressive 14 assists with those statistics catching the eye of Roma, according to Calciomercato.

But Dalic, who has made the 27-year-old his number one left-back at international level, is not expecting to see one of his key men leave Ibrox any time soon.

"I believe that Borna is happy at Rangers. I know he enjoys the fantastic crowd at Ibrox and working with Steven Gerrard because he feels he can learn a lot from him and that he improves under his guidance,” said the 2018 World Cup runner-up, who has likened Barisic’s initial struggles to Luka Modric’s infamous debut season at Real Madrid.

Ajax Amsterdam's forward Daniel Hoesen (L) vies with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Real Madrid vs Ajax Amsterdam...

"It takes time for every player to adapt to a new club, new league, surroundings, coach, team-mates, language.

“You may remember that Luka Modric was named as the worst signing by Real Madrid after his first six months with the club - and you know how the rest of his career in Madrid played out.”

Less than a month ago, Barisic seemingly committed his long-term future to Rangers, putting pen to paper on a new deal until 2024. Roma, it seems, will have to look elsewhere.

James Forrest of Celtic and Borna Barisic of Rangers battle for possession during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

