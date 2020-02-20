Quick links

Liverpool

RB Leipzig

UEFA Champions League

Premier League

Bundesliga

'Difficult to play for Liverpool': Manager warns £50m star against Anfield move

Danny Owen
A general view outside The Kop at Anfield is seen prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on March 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool have been called the 'best in the world' by RB Leipzig's Champions League hero Timo Werner.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig (centre) celebrates scoring the winning goal with Christopher Nkunku (left) and Nordi Mukiele during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between...

Timo Werner might be ‘very proud’ about speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool – but RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has warned his star striker that the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere.

Heading into Wednesday’s Champions League round-of-16 tie away to Tottenham Hotspur in the midst of the most prolific season of his career, all eyes were on a speedy German international.

And Werner did not disappoint.

 

It was him who netted a deserved winner from the penalty spot in the second half, his 26th goal of the season, all the while wreaking havoc in North London with his wily movement and explosive acceleration.

Speaking to ViaSport after the game, Werner gave Liverpool hope of adding another top-class attacker to their ranks, describing Jurgen Klopp’s team as the ‘best in the world’ while admitting he was ‘very proud’ to have caught the eye of the European champions.

Nagelsmann, however, feels it would be the wrong time for his prized asset to swap Germany for Merseyside.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in London,...

“For Timo Werner it is more difficult to play for Liverpool than for Leipzig", Nagelsmann told his press conference before the game. “He won't get the status he has here in the first few years. I tell him that too.”

The former Hoffenheim boss has a point. In Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Klopp boasts arguably the most fearsome front line in world football right now, making Liverpool one of the few teams who would not be able to offer Werner a guaranteed starting place.

BILD reports that Werner has a very affordable £50 million release clause in his contract.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig converts a penalty for the winning goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch