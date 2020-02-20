'Difficult to play for Liverpool': Manager warns £50m star against Anfield move

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool have been called the 'best in the world' by RB Leipzig's Champions League hero Timo Werner.

Timo Werner might be ‘very proud’ about speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool – but RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has warned his star striker that the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere.

Heading into Wednesday’s Champions League round-of-16 tie away to Tottenham Hotspur in the midst of the most prolific season of his career, all eyes were on a speedy German international.

And Werner did not disappoint.

It was him who netted a deserved winner from the penalty spot in the second half, his 26th goal of the season, all the while wreaking havoc in North London with his wily movement and explosive acceleration.

Speaking to ViaSport after the game, Werner gave Liverpool hope of adding another top-class attacker to their ranks, describing Jurgen Klopp’s team as the ‘best in the world’ while admitting he was ‘very proud’ to have caught the eye of the European champions.

Nagelsmann, however, feels it would be the wrong time for his prized asset to swap Germany for Merseyside.

“For Timo Werner it is more difficult to play for Liverpool than for Leipzig", Nagelsmann told his press conference before the game. “He won't get the status he has here in the first few years. I tell him that too.”

The former Hoffenheim boss has a point. In Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Klopp boasts arguably the most fearsome front line in world football right now, making Liverpool one of the few teams who would not be able to offer Werner a guaranteed starting place.

BILD reports that Werner has a very affordable £50 million release clause in his contract.